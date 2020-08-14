Jackson registered 31 points (12-24 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes during Thursday's loss to the Magic.

Jackson got the start with the Pelicans eliminated from contention and took full advantage of the opportunity, notching a season-high mark for points while tallying his second-best assist output of the campaign. The second-year guard finished the 2019-20 NBA season averaging 6.3 points in 13.5 minutes per game across 59 appearances.