Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Gets questionable tag for Sunday
Jackson (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Warriors.
Jackson drew his first start of the season in Saturday's 109-94 loss to the Heat, but his night ended early when he bruised the left side of his neck. One of nine players who appears on the Pelicans' injured list for Sunday, Jackson would likely be in line for a sizable role either as a starter or off the bench if he's cleared to play.
More News
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Doesn't return Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Questionable to return•
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Heads to locker room•
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Starting Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Scores 23 in 23 minutes•
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Could be in line for more minutes•
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.