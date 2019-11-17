Play

Jackson (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Warriors.

Jackson drew his first start of the season in Saturday's 109-94 loss to the Heat, but his night ended early when he bruised the left side of his neck. One of nine players who appears on the Pelicans' injured list for Sunday, Jackson would likely be in line for a sizable role either as a starter or off the bench if he's cleared to play.

