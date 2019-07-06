Jackson recorded 30 points (11-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and two blocks across 24 minutes during Friday's 80-74 win over the Knicks in the Las Vegas Summer League (game halted due to earthquake).

Jackson's brilliant performance was overshadowed by the early departure of Zion Williamson (knee) due to injury, but Jackson ended up as the best former Blue Devil on Friday. Jackson's injury struggles have plagued his NBA career but he managed to put his season-ending 2017 foot surgery behind him in March. when he had a solid nine-game run of double-digit scoring games in place of Jrue Holiday (abdomen). With the acquisition of Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and J.J. Redick, it's difficult to see a path where Jackson will make much of an impact this season.