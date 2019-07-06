Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Goes off for 30 points in LVSL win
Jackson recorded 30 points (11-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and two blocks across 24 minutes during Friday's 80-74 win over the Knicks in the Las Vegas Summer League (game halted due to earthquake).
Jackson's brilliant performance was overshadowed by the early departure of Zion Williamson (knee) due to injury, but Jackson ended up as the best former Blue Devil on Friday. Jackson's injury struggles have plagued his NBA career but he managed to put his season-ending 2017 foot surgery behind him in March. when he had a solid nine-game run of double-digit scoring games in place of Jrue Holiday (abdomen). With the acquisition of Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and J.J. Redick, it's difficult to see a path where Jackson will make much of an impact this season.
More News
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.