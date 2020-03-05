Jackson posted 12 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 21 minutes during Wednesday's 127-123 overtime loss to the Mavericks.

With J.J. Redick (hamstring) out and Josh Hart seeing just 13 minutes and struggling from the field, coach Alvin Gentry decided to dust off Jackson. He provided a nice boost off the bench in 21 minutes, scoring in double digits for the first time since Feb. 11 and the 11th time this season. That said, fantasy owners shouldn't count on Jackson seeing enough minutes to be fantasy relevant on a consistent basis.