Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Heads to locker room
Jackson took a hit to the head and went to the locker room during Tuesday's game against the Hawks, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Jackson may be getting checked for a concussion. He should be considered questionable to return.
