Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Healthy scratch in Sunday's win
Jackson did not see the floor during Sunday's 119-109 win over the Hornets.
Jackson was listed as healthy and available Sunday after missing the last two games with an ankle injury. However, the 20-year-old point guard ultimately was not used by coach Alvin Gentry. Given that Jackson has averaged only 12.0 minutes through 15 appearances thus far this season, he can be avoided across all formats unless or until he becomes a part of the regular rotation.
