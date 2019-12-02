Play

Jackson (DNP-Coach's Decision) did not see the floor during Sunday's 107-104 loss to the Thunder.

Jackson had combined to play 15 minutes across the last two tilts, and he has seen single-digit minutes in three of his last seven appearances. Prior to this recent stretch, Jackson had earned at least 13 minutes in each of the first 11 games to begin 2019-20.

More News
Our Latest Stories