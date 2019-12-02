Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Healthy scratch versus Thunder
Jackson (DNP-Coach's Decision) did not see the floor during Sunday's 107-104 loss to the Thunder.
Jackson had combined to play 15 minutes across the last two tilts, and he has seen single-digit minutes in three of his last seven appearances. Prior to this recent stretch, Jackson had earned at least 13 minutes in each of the first 11 games to begin 2019-20.
