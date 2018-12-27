Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Leads bench in scoring
Jackson supplied 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt), two assists and one rebound across 14 minutes in the Pelicans' 122-119 loss to the Mavericks on Wednesday.
Jackson's scoring total led the second unit in scoring and served as his highest since Nov. 19. The 2017-second round pick's role off the bench rarely affords him minutes above the mid-teens, keeping his fantasy value limited to very deep formats and as a DFS punt play.
