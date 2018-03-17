Jackson (foot) is expected to miss the rest of the 2017-18 season, Scott Kushner of The Advocate reports.

Jackson has spent the entire season thus far working his way back from a fractured right foot that he had surgery on in September. While there were reports that Jackson was nearing a return to practice, it sounds like the Pelicans will play it safe with their rookie second-round pick and keep him out the rest of the season. Jackson hasn't suffered any sort of setback with the foot, which means he should be back to full strength prior to training camp next fall.