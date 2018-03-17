Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Likely done for season
Jackson (foot) is expected to miss the rest of the 2017-18 season, Scott Kushner of The Advocate reports.
Jackson has spent the entire season thus far working his way back from a fractured right foot that he had surgery on in September. While there were reports that Jackson was nearing a return to practice, it sounds like the Pelicans will play it safe with their rookie second-round pick and keep him out the rest of the season. Jackson hasn't suffered any sort of setback with the foot, which means he should be back to full strength prior to training camp next fall.
More News
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Yet to be cleared from foot injury•
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Remains out Friday•
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Nearing return to practice•
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Progresses to spot shooting, lifting weights•
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Increasing workload next week•
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Undergoes surgery, to miss three-to-four months•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...