Jackson had nine points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and two rebounds in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 115-104 win over the Trail Blazers.

Jackson (neck) returned to the lineup following a one-game absence, but he was fairly quiet in this one. The 21-year-old sophomore can fill it up as a scorer on any given night, but there's only so much he can accomplish on a regular basis while playing less than 20 minutes per night.