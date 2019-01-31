Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Muted effort in second start
Jackson tallied nine points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), and six rebounds in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 105-99 loss to the Nuggets.
Jackson remained in the starting lineup for the second straight game but was unable to produce in his 22 minutes on the floor. It is unclear how long Elfrid Payton (ankle) is going be out but until he returns, Jackson will likely hold the starting spot. If that is the case he is worth a speculative add if you have some faith he will be able to turn things around in the next couple of games.
