Jackson will start at point guard for Thursday's matchup against the Magic, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
With the Pelicans mathematically eliminated from postseason contention, the team will roll with Jackson as the starter. He could be in line for major minutes Thursday, especially considering Lonzo Ball could be rested for the entire game, per Will Guillory of The Athletic
