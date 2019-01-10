Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Nearly perfect off bench in win
Jackson scored a career-high 19 points (4-5 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT) while adding a rebound and an assist in 19 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 140-124 win over the Cavaliers.
The rookie guard set a new career scoring high against the Grizzlies just two nights ago, but against a woeful Cavs defense he was able to out-do himself almost immediately, Jackson is beginning to carve out a role as a long-range specialist on the Pelicans' second unit -- on the season, he's shooting 42.9 percent on his three-point attempts -- but the 20-year-old still hasn't seen more than 19 minutes in a game since late November, something that will need to change before he's on the fantasy radar in most formats.
