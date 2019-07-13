Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Nursing quad contusion
Jackson has been sidelined for the Pelicans' last three Las Vegas Summer League contests due to a quadriceps contusion, Nathan Brown of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
General manager David Griffin said that Jackson took a knee to his quad while driving through traffic June 5, when he poured in 30 points in 24 minutes in a win over the Knicks. The Pelicans will take on the Heat on Saturday in a quarterfinal matchup, but the team hasn't revealed Jackson's status for that contest. In any case, the injury isn't anything that should impact his availability for training camp.
