Jackson (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of summer league and is expected to be sidelined 2-4 weeks, Will Guillory of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Jackson sprained his ankle during Friday's game and was helped to the locker room. On the plus side, X-rays returned negative, but the injury is still serious enough to possibly keep him on the shelf for a month.

More News
Our Latest Stories