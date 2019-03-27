Jackson (concussion) is out Thursday against the Kings.

Jackson has started nine straight games for the Pelicans, averaging 17.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 34.0 minutes. However, his workload will have to be replaced for Thursday's game and possibly beyond. Beneficiaries could include Ian Clark, Dairis Bertans and Stanley Johnson.

