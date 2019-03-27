Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Out Thursday vs. Kings
Jackson (concussion) is out Thursday against the Kings.
Jackson has started nine straight games for the Pelicans, averaging 17.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 34.0 minutes. However, his workload will have to be replaced for Thursday's game and possibly beyond. Beneficiaries could include Ian Clark, Dairis Bertans and Stanley Johnson.
More News
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Diagnosed with concussion•
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Heads to locker room•
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Career-high six assists in loss•
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Scores 19 points in Monday's win•
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Scores 23 points in Sunday's loss•
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Scores 20 points in Friday's loss•
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.