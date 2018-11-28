Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Out Wednesday
Jackson won't play in Wednesday's game against the Wizards due to an ankle injury, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Jackson will miss Wednesday's game after tweaking his ankle at shootaround earlier in the day. The injury doesn't sound too serious and Jackson can be considered a gametime decision for Friday's tilt with the Heat. Ian Clark and Wesley Johnson could get a bump in playing time in Jackson's absence.
More News
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Quiet in 18 minutes•
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Plays just eight minutes Thursday•
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Decent showing Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Struggles off bench•
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Expects to play Friday•
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Will not return Monday with ankle sprain•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.