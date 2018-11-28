Jackson won't play in Wednesday's game against the Wizards due to an ankle injury, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Jackson will miss Wednesday's game after tweaking his ankle at shootaround earlier in the day. The injury doesn't sound too serious and Jackson can be considered a gametime decision for Friday's tilt with the Heat. Ian Clark and Wesley Johnson could get a bump in playing time in Jackson's absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories