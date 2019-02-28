Jackson had 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 125-119 loss to the Lakers.

Jackson played 29 minutes in Wednesday's loss, coming away with 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting. The Pelicans chose to waive Tim Frazier late Wednesday, all but assuring Jackson of the primary backup minutes moving forward. He is not there as a standard league pickup just yet but could be worth a speculative add in deeper formats.