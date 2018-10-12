Jackson totaled eight points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), and one steal in eight minutes during Thursday's 134-119 preseason loss to the Raptors.

Jackson saw just eight minutes of playing time Thursday, recording only eight points and basically nothing else. This game highlighted the Pelican's lack of depth in what could prove to be an issue as the season progresses. Jackson appears to have secured some backup point-guard minutes behind Elfrid Payton but still has very little fantasy appeal.