Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Posts 13 points in Wednesday's loss
Jackson managed 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt), four rebounds, and one steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 114-104 loss to the Jazz.
Jackson has canned three treys in two of the last four games while sinking two in one of those others. Given that Jackson had hit more than one trey only five times this season prior to this recent stretch, it's safe to say he's becoming more confident in his shooting ability. Moreover, Jackson has reached double figures in scoring in three of the last five games, and he may be worthy of consideration in deeper leagues as the season winds down.
