Jackson (foot) has progressed in his rehabilitation, participating in spot shooting and weightlifting, Will Guillory of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Jackson has been recovering from surgery that he underwent in September to correct a fractured right foot. He was assigned a three-to-four month timetable for a return, which we've reached the latter of. More word on his status should emerge as he continues to hit recovery milestones. It's unclear what sort of role he'll have with the team once he's back, but he could end up taking some minutes away from Jameer Nelson and Ian Clark.