Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Questionable for Tuesday
Jackson (neck) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Jackson missed Sunday's matchup due to a neck injury, and he's in danger of missing another contest. If he's unable to go, look for Jrue Holiday, J.J. Redick, E'Twaun Moore and Nickeil Alexander-Walker to see more minutes.
