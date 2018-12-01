Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Questionable Sunday
Jackson (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Hornets, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Jackson is in danger of missing a third straight game Sunday. More information on his status may be provided following morning shootaround.
