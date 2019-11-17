Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Questionable to return
Jackson is questionable to return to Saturday's game against the Heat due to a left neck contusion, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.
If Jackson is unable to return, it would be a significant hit to the Pelicans given the number of other injuries the team is dealing with.
