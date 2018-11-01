Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Quiet in 18 minutes
Jackson played 18 minutes off the bench Wednesday against Golden State, finishing with three points (1-7 FG, 1-4 3PT) and a steal.
The second-year guard has picked up increased minutes of late with Elfrid Payton (ankle) on the shelf, but he struggled to find his footing Wednesday. Prior to that game, Jackson had played 23 and 26 minutes against the Jazz and Nuggets, respectively, and he scored in double-figures in both contests. Jackson, who missed most of last season with a foot injury, has some long-term intrigue, but he'll return to a reduced role once Payton is back in the lineup.
