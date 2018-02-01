Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Remains out Friday
Jackson (foot) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Thunder.
Jackson is reportedly close to a return to practice, but he's likely still a ways away from returning to good enough health to play in games. Jackson, when healthy, is expected to spend most of his rookie season in the G-League.
