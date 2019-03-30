Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Rued out Sunday
Jackson (concussion) won't play in Sunday's game against the Lakers.
Jackson remains in concussion protocol and will be held out for a second-straight game. Look for Ian Clark, Dairis Bertans and Stanley Johnson to receive increases in minutes as long as Jackson remains out.
