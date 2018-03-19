Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Ruled out for remainder of season
Jackson (foot) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after undergoing successful surgery on his right foot.
Jackson had yet to play in a game this season after undergoing foot surgery in September. The Pelicans did not provide a timetable for when he would be available to return, so there is a chance he won't be ready for the start of next season. More information should come out once he begins his rehab process.
