Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Ruled out Sunday
Jackson (concussion) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against Sacramento.
Jackson will miss his fifth-straight with a concussion Sunday. Considering he doesn't appear to be making progress in his recovery and with the season decided, it's highly likely that Jackson won't take the court against this year.
