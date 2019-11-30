Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Scoreless in Friday's loss
Jackson finished with one rebound and one assist in seven minutes during Friday's 109-104 loss to the Thunder.
Jackson didn't hoist a single shot while playing the lowest minute total of the five Pelicans reserves who saw the floor in this one. If that wasn't discouraging enough, Lonzo Ball (illness) wasn't even available, which suggests Jackson's role will be quite limited once the team is closer to full strength.
