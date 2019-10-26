Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Scores 10 points in loss
Jackson totaled 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-3 3pt) and two assists in 14 minutes during Friday's loss to Dallas.
Jackson had a solid outing Friday, topping double-digits for the first time this season and dishing out two assists while not turning the ball over in 14 minutes of run. The second-year guard has averaged 14.5 minutes over his first two games of the season, slightly less than the 19.2 he averaged a year ago. Considering his age and solid rookie season, Jackson can be expected to hold a solid rotational role for the Pelicans, though the fact that the Pelicans have an abundance of talented young players may keep him in a slightly reduced role than his rookie year.
More News
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Roto Mock Draft Results
There are no perfect players, so assembling a balanced team is a moving target. Here's how...