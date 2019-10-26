Jackson totaled 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-3 3pt) and two assists in 14 minutes during Friday's loss to Dallas.

Jackson had a solid outing Friday, topping double-digits for the first time this season and dishing out two assists while not turning the ball over in 14 minutes of run. The second-year guard has averaged 14.5 minutes over his first two games of the season, slightly less than the 19.2 he averaged a year ago. Considering his age and solid rookie season, Jackson can be expected to hold a solid rotational role for the Pelicans, though the fact that the Pelicans have an abundance of talented young players may keep him in a slightly reduced role than his rookie year.