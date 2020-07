Jackson produced 16 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound and one assist in 20 minutes during Monday's 124-103 scrimmage win over the Bucks.

Jackson earned the same number of minutes as rookie guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker. While Alexander-Walker is already a more well-rounded contributor, Jackson provides a consistent scoring punch and is less sporadic overall. As such, it's possible Jackson will continue to earn the nod over Alexander-Walker this season when coach Alvin Gentry goes deep into his bench.