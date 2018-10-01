Jackson posted 16 points (5-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one assist across 19 minutes during Sunday's 128-116 preseason loss to the Bulls.

Jackson missed all of last season, which would have been his rookie year, due to three foot surgeries. He encouragingly looked comfortable during Sunday's exhibition opener. Elfrid Payton is expected to start at point guard for New Orleans, and Jackson will have to fight against Ian Clark for reserve minutes at the position.