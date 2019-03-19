Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Scores 19 points in Monday's win
Jackson recorded 19 points (7-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four assists, two rebounds, one steal, and one block in 40 minutes during Monday's 129-125 overtime win against the Mavericks.
Jackson has reached double figures in scoring in seven straight showings while earning at least 33 minutes in all but one of those. Furthermore, he matched his career high assist total in this one. The continued absence of Jrue Holiday (abdomen) has allowed Jackson to receive ample minutes lately, and at this point the Pelicans don't seem to be in any rush to bring Holiday back. Unless or until that changes, Jackson will likely remain a decent option for daily (and deep) leagues.
More News
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Scores 23 points in Sunday's loss•
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Scores 20 points in Friday's loss•
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: To start vs. Toronto•
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Posts 13 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Plays 29 minutes Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Playing time dwindling•
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.