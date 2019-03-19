Jackson recorded 19 points (7-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four assists, two rebounds, one steal, and one block in 40 minutes during Monday's 129-125 overtime win against the Mavericks.

Jackson has reached double figures in scoring in seven straight showings while earning at least 33 minutes in all but one of those. Furthermore, he matched his career high assist total in this one. The continued absence of Jrue Holiday (abdomen) has allowed Jackson to receive ample minutes lately, and at this point the Pelicans don't seem to be in any rush to bring Holiday back. Unless or until that changes, Jackson will likely remain a decent option for daily (and deep) leagues.