Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Scores 20 points in Friday's loss
Jackson racked up 20 points (9-20 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 1-3 FT) and six rebounds in 37 minutes during Friday's 127-104 loss to the Raptors.
Jackson joined the starting five with Jrue Holiday (abdomen) out for at least the next week and reached double figures in scoring for the third time in the last four tilts (and fourth in the last six). Jackson isn't much of a distributor, as evidenced by his goose egg in the assist column. However, he's likely to remain aggressive and could be a decent option for Sunday's matchup with a Hawks opponent that likes to get up and down the court.
