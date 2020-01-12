Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Scores 22 versus Celtics
Jackson recorded 22 points (9-18 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two assists and one block in 33 minutes during Saturday's 140-105 loss to the Celtics.
Jackson reached double figures in scoring for the first time since Nov. 14. Since that mid-November matchup versus the Clippers, Jackson had gone scoreless 10 times in his last 19 appearances while seeming to have lost his confidence amid reduced minutes and role. It's unclear if J.J. Redick (hamstring) or Jrue Holiday (elbow) will be ready to return for Monday's tilt against the Pistons, but if not Jackson could be called on to play decent minutes again.
