Jackson contributed 23 points (9-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes during Thursday's 132-127 win over the Clippers.

Jackson was excellent, cashing in the clincher to make it a two-possession game in the closing stages of the fourth. Moreover, Jackson was extremely efficient as a scorer while committing zero turnovers. With Brandon Ingram (knee), Lonzo Ball (hip) and Josh Hart (knee) all sidelined, Jackson stepped up in a big way to help fuel a much-needed win. If any of those aforementioned players misses another tilt, he could have lots of offensive responsibility once again during Saturday's bout versus the Heat.

