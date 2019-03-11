Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Scores 23 points in Sunday's loss
Jackson produced 23 points (10-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt), six rebounds, and two assists in 33 minutes during Sunday's 128-116 loss to the Hawks.
Jackson has now poured in 20-plus points in consecutive contests. With Jrue Holiday (abdomen) expected to miss at least another game or two, Jackson will likely be relied on heavily once again during Tuesday's bout versus the Bucks.
More News
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Scores 20 points in Friday's loss•
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: To start vs. Toronto•
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Posts 13 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Plays 29 minutes Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Playing time dwindling•
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Will need to earn minutes•
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...