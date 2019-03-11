Jackson produced 23 points (10-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt), six rebounds, and two assists in 33 minutes during Sunday's 128-116 loss to the Hawks.

Jackson has now poured in 20-plus points in consecutive contests. With Jrue Holiday (abdomen) expected to miss at least another game or two, Jackson will likely be relied on heavily once again during Tuesday's bout versus the Bucks.