Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Scores four in limited minutes
Jackson had four points (2-3 FG), one rebound and one assist in nine minutes during Saturday's 120-98 win over the Pacers.
Jackson actually earned more minutes in this one than he did in any of his last four appearances. After regularly earning between 15-20 minutes through the first month of games in 2019-20, Jackson has been more of a bench warmer over this last month. Given the team's depth at the guard position that seems unlikely to change barring a bunch of injuries.
