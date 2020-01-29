Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Scores nine in nine minutes
Jackson totaled nine points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and one block in nine minutes during Tuesday's 125-111 win over the Cavaliers.
Jackson saw the 10th-most minutes on the team even on a night when E'Twaun Moore (neck) didn't play. Jackson can fill it up in limited minutes on occasion, but he has been held scoreless in two of the last six outings following a three-game streak of double-digit scoring. With the club at close to full strength, Jackson sometimes becomes an afterthought in the rotation.
