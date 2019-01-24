Jackson tallied eight points (4-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists across 16 minutes Wednesday in the Pelicans' 98-94 loss to the Pistons.

Since posting back-to-back double-digit scoring performances Jan. 7 and 9, Jackson has failed to reach that level over his past six games. It's mostly a byproduct of limited opportunities rather than poor performance, as Jackson is shooting 50 percent from the field over that six-game stretch but hasn't pushed past 16 minutes in any of those contests. His playing time could at least trend upward to some degree Thursday in Oklahoma City, as starting wing E'Twaun Moore will be rested for the second half of the back-to-back set.