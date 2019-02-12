Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Sent to bench
Jackson will come off the bench Tuesday against the Magic, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Jackson has started the past seven games for the Pelicans, but coach Alvin Gentry will go a different direction Tuesday, with it appearing Jrue Holiday will start at the one. As a reserve, Jackson is averaging 5.4 points and 1.2 rebounds across 13.5 minutes.
