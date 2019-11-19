Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Set to return Tuesday
Coach Alvin Gentry said Jackson (neck) will play Tuesday against the Trail Blazers.
Jackson was considered a game-time decision after missing Sunday's game versus Golden State, but his absence will be limited to one game. Brandon Ingram (knee) will also play, while Lonzo Ball (hip) and Jahlil Okafor (ankle) remain sidelined. Jackson is averaging 10.3 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 17.4 minutes through 12 games this season.
