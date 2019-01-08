Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Sets new personal high in scoring
Jackson tallied a career-high 17 points (7-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt) to go with one assist and one steal across 19 minutes Monday in the Pelicans' 114-95 win over the Grizzlies.
With three high-volume players on the roster in Anthony Davis, Jrue Holiday and Julius Randle, there haven't been many opportunities for members of the Pelicans' supporting cast to provide much meaningful production. For at least one night, Jackson changed that narrative, as he finished second to only Davis is scoring and tied for second on the team in shot attempts. Jackson will likely see his involvement shrink to some extent once E'Twaun Moore (quadriceps) and Nikola Mirotic (ankle) are back in action, but the performance should at least temporarily solidify the rookie's spot in the rotation.
More News
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Leads bench in scoring•
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Scores eight points in 19 minutes•
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Back from G League•
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Shipped to G League•
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Healthy scratch in Sunday's win•
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Available Sunday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.