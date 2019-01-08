Jackson tallied a career-high 17 points (7-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt) to go with one assist and one steal across 19 minutes Monday in the Pelicans' 114-95 win over the Grizzlies.

With three high-volume players on the roster in Anthony Davis, Jrue Holiday and Julius Randle, there haven't been many opportunities for members of the Pelicans' supporting cast to provide much meaningful production. For at least one night, Jackson changed that narrative, as he finished second to only Davis is scoring and tied for second on the team in shot attempts. Jackson will likely see his involvement shrink to some extent once E'Twaun Moore (quadriceps) and Nikola Mirotic (ankle) are back in action, but the performance should at least temporarily solidify the rookie's spot in the rotation.