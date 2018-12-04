Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Shipped to G League
Jackson was sent to the Texas Legends, New Orleans' G-League affiliate, on Tuesday Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Jackson hasn't played in the Pelicans' last four games, so he'll make the trip to Texas to see some playing time and develop his game.
