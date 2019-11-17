Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Starting Saturday
Jackson will start Saturday against the Heat.
A myriad of injuries to his teammates will force Jackson into the starting five. He started 16 games last year, averaging 14.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 30.1 minutes.
