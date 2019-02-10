Jackson ended with six points, three rebounds, and one steal in 26 minutes during Saturday's 99-90 loss to Memphis.

Jackson continues to start, covering for the injured Elfrid Payton (ankle). Despite the starting role, Jackson has struggled of late and things were no different here. He scored in single-digits for the fourth straight game and has handed out a combined six assists across that same timeframe. He can be left alone in most formats until such time that he gets things turned around.