Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Struggles continue in loss
Jackson ended with six points, three rebounds, and one steal in 26 minutes during Saturday's 99-90 loss to Memphis.
Jackson continues to start, covering for the injured Elfrid Payton (ankle). Despite the starting role, Jackson has struggled of late and things were no different here. He scored in single-digits for the fourth straight game and has handed out a combined six assists across that same timeframe. He can be left alone in most formats until such time that he gets things turned around.
More News
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Stuck in offensive rut•
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Career-high 25 points in loss•
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Muted effort in second start•
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Draws start Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Scoring production on decline•
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Nearly perfect off bench in win•
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...