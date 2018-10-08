Jackson (ankle) played in Friday's preseason game against the Knicks and finished with three points (1-7 FG, 0-3 3PT, 1-2 FT) in 15 minutes.

Jackson was nursling a mild ankle sprain heading into the weekend, but he was ultimately cleared to play. While he wasn't overly effective, Jackson remains among the Pelicans' most intriguing young pieces.

