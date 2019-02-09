Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Stuck in offensive rut
Jackson put up four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 21 minutes Friday in the Pelicans' 122-117 win over the Timberwolves.
Since erupting for a career-high 25 points Feb. 2 in San Antonio, Jackson has kept his spot as the Pelicans' starting point guard but has offered little production from the top unit. He's topped out at seven points over the past three games while shooting just 36.8 percent from the field and dishing out six assists in total. Even though he's been coming off the bench, Tim Frazier looks like the best of the healthy Pelicans point guards for fantasy purposes, but both he and Jackson will lose almost all of their value once top option Elfrid Payton (ankle) is cleared to play again.
