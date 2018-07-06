Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Taken to locker room
Jackson appeared to injure either his foot or ankle during Friday's Las Vegas Summer League contest against the Raptors and was helped to the locker room, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.
Jackson had been playing well in his debut before the injury, posting 13 points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 12 minutes. The seriousness of the injury is unknown, but there could be cause for concern after missing all of what would have been his rookie year last season due to a foot injury. It's unlikely the team will risk bringing him back into Friday's tilt. If that's the case, his next chance to take the floor would arrive Saturday against the Heat.
